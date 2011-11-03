CANNES, France Nov 3 A draft G20 communique being worked on at a Group of 20 summit in southern France focused on the need for a return to balanced growth but left blank clauses for phrasing on foreign exchange rate policies and on IMF resources.

The draft, dated Nov. 2, agreed on an action plan for jobs and growth that all 20 major economies would participate in, but did not include details which are expected to come in an annexe to the final statement. It committed to work towards a global monetary system that better reflected emerging economies but did not give a time frame.

It agreed that the composition of the IMF's Special Drawing Right basket should be adjusted and broadened over time "to reflect currencies' changing role and characteristics".

G20 heads of states are meeting in the Riviera resort of Cannes on Thursday and Friday in the last gathering of France's presidency of the group. (Reporting by Cannes G20 team)