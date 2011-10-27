DUBLIN Oct 27 Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday that significant increases in tax rates would damage the economy.

The Irish government plans to release the outlines of its 2012 budget in the next few weeks. It must cut its budget deficit to 8.6 percent from over 10 percent at present under the terms of an EU-IMF bailout.

"The Government is acutely aware that tax rates in some areas are already high and significant increases would be harmful to economic activity," Noonan said in a speech in Dublin. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Anna Willard)