DUBLIN Nov 21 ECB policymaker Juergen Stark warned on Monday the sovereign debt crisis had spread from the euro zone's periphery to its core economies and was affecting economies outside of Europe.

"These are very challenging times... The sovereign debt crisis has re-intensified and is now spreading over to other countries including so-called core countries. This is a new phenomenon," Stark said in a speech to Ireland's Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.

"The sovereign debt crisis is not only concentrated in Europe, most advanced economies are facing serious problems with their public debt."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)