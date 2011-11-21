DUBLIN Nov 21 ECB policymaker Juergen
Stark warned on Monday the sovereign debt crisis had spread from
the euro zone's periphery to its core economies and was
affecting economies outside of Europe.
"These are very challenging times... The sovereign debt
crisis has re-intensified and is now spreading over to other
countries including so-called core countries. This is a new
phenomenon," Stark said in a speech to Ireland's Institute of
International and European Affairs in Dublin.
"The sovereign debt crisis is not only concentrated in
Europe, most advanced economies are facing serious problems with
their public debt."
