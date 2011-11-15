LONDON Nov 15 British software company Aveva posted a 6 percent rise in profit for the first half, broadly meeting market expectations, driven by demand in oil and gas industries in emerging markets.

The company, whose software is used to design ships and nuclear power stations as well as oil and gas facilities, reported pretax profit of 26.1 million pounds on revenue 9 percent higher at 85.2 million pounds.

It said it was pleased with its progress, especially the development of its facility management software and its continued growth in Latin America and Russia.

"We have also seen a strong performance in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) in the first half," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As we enter the second half, we are well positioned to deliver the Board's expectations for the full year."

Analysts expected the company to report adjusted pretax profit of 26.2 million pounds on revenue of 86.4 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of six brokers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)