LONDON Aug 16 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated. RETAIL SALES VOLUME JUL JUN (PREV JUN) FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.3 0.8 (0.1) -0.1 Year-on-year change 2.8 2.6 (1.6) 1.4 3mth/3mth 0.9 -0.3 (-0.7) Sales excl. fuel mm UNCH 1.1 (0.3) -0.2 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.3 3.3 (2.2) 2.0 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.4 0.9 0.5 Total pred non-food -0.5 4.0 1.7 Non-specialised 0.6 9.6 3.1 Textile,clothing,foot -1.8 -0.1 1.8 Household goods -1.5 2.0 1.3 Other stores 0.8 6.1 1.0 Non-store/repair 1.4 15.2 4.2 Automotive fuel 2.6 -1.7 -3.2

JUL JUN (PREV JUN) Value pct change from year ago 3.1 3.0 (1.9) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.1 2.2 (1.8) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.2 0.3 (0.3)