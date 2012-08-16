LONDON Aug 16 British retailers reported an unexpected rise in sales in July and higher than earlier thought sales in June, data showed on Thursday, boosting hopes that consumer spending will help lift the economy out of recession.

Retail sales volumes rose 0.3 percent on the month to give an annual increase of 2.8 percent -- compared to economists' forecasts for a monthly fall of 0.1 percent, the Office f or National Statistics said.

The ONS revised sales growth in June to 0.8 percent from a previously reported rise of 0.1 percent, reducing the overall decline in retail sales in the second quarter to just 0.3 per cent versus the previous three months.

Together with significant upward revisions to second-quarter construction and manufacturing figures, the latest data increased the chance that the originally reported drop in GDP of 0.7 percent will be revised up.

In the three months through July, retail sales growth picked up to 0.9 percent compared to the previous three-month period.

Retailers have been hoping that visitors of the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics and a morale boost from the success of the country's athletes will have lifted sales, though there has been no broad-based evidence of that yet.

Britain's biggest department store group, John Lewis, reported stellar sales growth of 22.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug. 4.

The ONS said on Thursday that retailers reported no impact from the first two days of the Games covered in the July release.

Retail sales growth slowed in July, the British Retail Consortium said last week, as a sunny spell towards the end of the month failed to make up for weeks of rain which depre ssed sales of summer clothes and other seasonal products.

Many Britons have seen their budgets squeezed, as higher taxes and rising prices eat up meagre wage increases.

On Tuesday, the ONS reported an unexpected rise in inflation last month, damaging hopes that slowing price pressures would ease the squeeze on Britons' finances and allow t hem to spend more.

Still, while economy has been in recession since late 2011 according to official data, companies have created jobs and employment has risen by more than 400,000 over the same time.