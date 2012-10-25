Oct 25 The Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest, is expected to restart in the next couple of days, a trade source said on Thursday, later than previously thought.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.

"Not yet," the source said, asked if the field had restarted. "Next couple of days." A second source, familiar with Forties production, said the restart was expected by Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, Buzzard's operator Nexen said the company was "in the process of restarting" Buzzard and expected production to ramp up in the next week to 10 days.