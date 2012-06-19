LONDON, June 19 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

MAY APR

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.1* 0.6

Yr-on-yr 2.8** 3.0

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.1 0.6

Yr-on-yr 2.2 2.1

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) UNCH 0.7

Yr-on-yr 3.1*** 3.5

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth UNCH 0.7

Yr-on-yr 3.1**** 3.5

NOTE - Consensus forecasts (pct):

mth/mth yr/yr

CPI 0.1 3.0

RPI 0.2 3.3

RPIX 0.2 3.4

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

MAY YR/YR APR YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.3 3.3# -0.1 4.3

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.1 4.8## 2.9 5.5

Clothing & footwear -0.1 1.6 0.2 2.1

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels -0.1 6.2 0.9 6.2

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.6 3.9 -1.2 3.7

Health UNCH 3.3 1.1 3.1

Transport -0.8 1.7 1.2 1.7

Communication 0.8 4.1 0.4 4.2

Recreation & culture -0.4 -0.7 0.4 -0.5

Education UNCH 5.1 UNCH 5.1

Restaurants & hotels 0.4 3.3 1.0 3.3

Misc. goods & services UNCH 2.1 0.1 2.7

All goods -0.3 2.3### 0.3 3.1

All services 0.2 3.3 1.0 2.9

Fuels and lubricants -3.1 0.8#### 2.0 5.3

RPI housing component 0.1 1.7 0.9 1.6

* First negative reading for monthly CPI rate between the months of April and May since records began in 1996

** Lowest annual CPI rate since November 2009

*** Lowest annual RPI rate since December 2009

**** Lowest annual RPIX rate since November 2009

# Lowest annual rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages since June 2010

## Lowest annual rate of inflation for alcoholic beverages and tobacco since August 2010

### Lowest annual rate of inflation for all goods since November 2009

#### Lowest annual rate of inflation for fuels and lubricants since October 2009

(Reporting by UK Economics Team in London)