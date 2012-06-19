LONDON, June 19 British inflation eased unexpectedly in May to its lowest in two and a half years due to slower price rises for food and fuel, official data showed on Tuesday, giving the Bank of England more leeway to inject additional cash into the economy.

The Office for National Statistics said that consumer price inflation fell to 2.8 percent on the year from 3.0 percent in April, confounding economists' forecasts for an unchanged readi ng.

Between April and May, the consumer price index dropped by 0.1 percent - the first fall in the index between these two months since records began in 1996.

The latest figures may soften the reluctance of some BoE policymakers to expand their quantitative easing programme after a halt in May, as until now inflation had been easing more sl owly than the bank had hoped despite economic weakness.

The central bank forecast in May that inflation was likely to remain above its 2 percent target until the second half of next year, falling to around 1.6 percent in two years' time.

The biggest contributors to the fall in the annual inflation rate came from food and non-alcoholic beverages - particularly from grapes, bananas and peaches - and motor fuel, as oil prices fell in the face of growing signs of global economic weakness.

Upward pressures came from rises in airfares due the timing of Easter.

Likewise, factory gate inflation slowed to its lowest in two-and-a-half years in May, as oil costs slumped, data showed earlier this month. On the other hand, shop price i nflation accelerated last month, driven by steady food price rises and slower deflation in the non-food sector, according to a survey. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken)