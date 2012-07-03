LONDON, July 3 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Tuesday (previous data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
MAY APR FORECAST
51,098 51,627(51,823) 50,300
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (CHANGE IN BLN STG):
MAY APR FORECAST
Total net lending 1.3* 1.4 (1.4) n/f
Secured on dwellings 0.6** 1.0 (1.1) 0.8
Consumer credit 0.7 0.4 (0.3) 0.2
- of which credit card 0.1 -0.1 (-0.1) n/f
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
MAY APR
M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.1 0.9 (1.1)
yr/yr -4.1 -4.0 (-3.8)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) -0.1 0.4 (0.7)
yr/yr 3.1 3.6 (3.8)
* Lowest total net lending since Dec 2011
** Lowest net mortgage lending for house purchase since Sept 2011
(Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)