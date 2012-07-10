LONDON, July 10 The Office for National
Statistics released the following provisional data on British
industrial production on Tuesday. (Percent changes)
MANUFACTURING OUTPUT MAY APR (PREV APR) F'CAST
Mth-on-mth change in pct 1.2* -0.8 (-0.7) UNCH
Yr-on-yr change -1.7 -1.5 (-0.3) (-1.9)
3-mth/3-mth change -0.2 -0.8 (-0.6)
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
Mth-on-mth change in pct 1.0** -0.4 (UNCH) (-0.2)
Yr-on-yr change -1.6 -2.0 (-1.0) (-2.1)
3-mth/3-mth change -0.3 -0.4 (-0.1)
MINING/QUARRYING INCLUDING OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION
Month-on-month change in pct UNCH -5.5 (-5.7)
Yr-on-yr change -9.6 -14.5 (-15.0)
OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION
Month-on-month change in pct -0.6 -6.9 (-6.4)
Yr-on-yr change -13.9 -19.5 (-18.2)
ELECTRICITY, GAS AND WATER
Month-on-month change in pct 2.4 9.1 (13.6)
Yr-on-yr change 6.5 9.2 (12.6)
WATER SUPPLY, SEWERAGE*
Month-on-month change in pct -0.7 UNCH (UNCH)
Yr-on-yr change 2.0 1.4 (1.1)
* largest monthly increase in manufacturing output since May 2011
** Largest monthly increase in industrial output since March 2010
(Compiled by UK Economics in London)