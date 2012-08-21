LONDON Aug 21 The Office for National
Statistics released the following data for British public
finances on Tuesday (billion pounds, deficits unless noted by
minus sign):
JULY APR/JULY APR/JULY
2012 2012 2011
PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTS ON NATIONAL ACCOUNTS BASIS
PS NET BORROWING -1.795 9.796 24.940
PSNB ex financial sector
intervention 0.557 16.930 35.592
PS net investment 1.814 -22.556 4.787
PUBLIC SECTOR NET CASH REQ -22.858 -52.737 -14.382
CGNCR on own account -4.609 23.622 37.030
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH RECEIPTS
Revenue and customs 46.839 147.006 146.524
Income tax 16.950 49.678 49.883
Corporation tax 6.859 14.126 15.921
VAT 10.059 34.528 34.044
Total cash receipts 50.335 163.639 162.775
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH OUTLAYS
Interest 2.463 10.000 9.499
Net departmental outlays 43.909 189.082 190.306
Total cash outlays 45.726 187.262 199.805