LONDON Aug 21 Britain's government finances
showed an unexpected deficit in July -- traditionally a month
for strong tax receipts -- after a shortfall in corporation tax,
especially from the energy sector, data showed on Tuesday.
The Office for National Statistics said the public sector
finances excluding financial sector interventions -- the
government's preferred measure -- showed a deficit of 557
million pounds, compared to a 2.8 billion pound surplus in July
2011.
Britain's public finances are highly seasonal, and July
typically shows a surplus due to inflows of income tax and
corporation tax payments, but this year the North Sea oil and
gas output has been unusually low.
For the year to date, public sector net borrowing -
excluding financial sector interventions and the one-off boost
earlier in the year from a transfer of Royal Mail pension assets
to the public sector - totalled 47.2 billion pounds, up 11.6
billion from 2011.
The government had originally planned to eliminate the
structural budget deficit by 2015 with a tough programme of
spending cuts and tax rises.
But the weak economy has forced it to extend the planned
fiscal consolidation by another two years and Prime Minister
David Cameron has warned austerity could last until 2020.
Britain's economy has been mired in recession since late
last year, and the government has faced growing calls to ease
the fiscal reins in order to support growth.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund said Britain
could need to cut taxes or boost investment spending to support
growth if the economy has not picked up by early next year.
So far, finance minister George Osborne has focused on
schemes to lower banks' funding costs to get credit flowing, as
well as guarantees to support infrastructure investment without
spending taxpayers' money directly. Measures to support
house-building are expected next month.
Tuesday's data showed that government receipts in July fell
0.8 percent on the year, driven by a near 20 percent drop in
corporation tax, while current spending grew 5.1 percent.
Lower revenues from oil and gas companies accounted for
about 1 billion pounds of a 1.7 billion pound shortfall in
corporation tax compared to last year.
Public sector net debt, excluding financial sector
interventions, totalled 65.7 percent of gross domestic product,
a record for the month of July, but down from the all-time
record of 66.2 percent hit in June.