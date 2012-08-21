LONDON Aug 21 Following are results from the
latest survey released on Tuesday by the Confederation
of British Industry (CBI) of trends in UK manufacturing:
MONTHLY TRENDS ENQUIRY AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR
Total order book -21* -6 -11 -17 -8 -8
Export order book -17** -9 -4 -12 -10 -11
Stocks of finished goods +9*** +14 +16 +13 +14 +17
Output expectations 0 +11 +7 -3 +24 +24
Domestic price expectations +1 -3 +2 +12 +7 +24
CONSENSUS FORECAST: Total order book -8
* Lowest since Dec 2011
** Lowest since Jan 2012
*** Lowest since June 2011
The survey was conducted between July 25 and Aug. 15 and is
based on responses from 456 manufacturers.
The balance is the difference between the percentage of
manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those
reporting a decrease or below normal.
Output and domestic price expectations are for the next
three months.