LONDON Aug 21 British factory orders slumped to
the lowest level since December 2011 in August, as demand for
consumer goods dropped, the CBI's monthly industrial trends
survey showed on Tuesday.
The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order
book balance fell to -21 this month from -6 in July, well below
economists' expectations of a reading of -8.
The export order book balance fell to -17, the lowest since
January, from -9 in July.
The figures dampen hopes that British manufacturing is
picking up after a dismal second quarter, during which it fell
by 0.9 percent, in part because of an extra public holiday to
mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne.
"Overall demand for manufactured goods has eased back this
month, led by a weakening in the consumer goods sector,
following a strong July figure," said Anna Leach, CBI's head of
economic analysis.
"This sector also contributed to the weakening in output
expectations for the next three months, alongside investment
goods.
"The economic environment for UK manufacturers remains
challenging, with domestic demand relatively muted, and the
ongoing euro zone crisis now seeming to drag on broader global
economic momentum," she added.