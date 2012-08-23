LONDON Aug 23 Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

-3* +11 +42 +21 -6 0 -2

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+17 +25 +19 +5 -3 -8 -5

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-11 +5 +23 +7 -7 -4 -4

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-27 -14 -10 -19 0 -27 -31

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+12 +21 +11 +23 +5 +22 +7

* Lowest since April 2012

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+6 +3 +32 +25 +19 -4 +2

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+14 +20 +25 +13 +6 -4 -9

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-8 -1 +21 +18 +6 -12 -3

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-15 -20 -6 -8 0 -20 -24

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+10 +9 +10 +4 +3 +16 +5

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

2012-----------------2011

Aug May Feb Nov

Imports +5 +14 +7 +5

Selling prices--reported +31 +54 +49 +56

Selling prices--expected +32 +53 +45 +54

Employment--reported -25 +12 -16 -27

Employment--expected -12 +7 -16 -13

Investment intentions -13 -8 -43 -4

Business situation -17# +3 -12 -8

# Lowest since February 2009

The survey was conducted between July 26 and Aug 15 and was based on 76 retailers.