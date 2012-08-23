UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Aug 23 Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
-3* +11 +42 +21 -6 0 -2
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+17 +25 +19 +5 -3 -8 -5
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-11 +5 +23 +7 -7 -4 -4
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-27 -14 -10 -19 0 -27 -31
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+12 +21 +11 +23 +5 +22 +7
* Lowest since April 2012
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+6 +3 +32 +25 +19 -4 +2
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+14 +20 +25 +13 +6 -4 -9
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-8 -1 +21 +18 +6 -12 -3
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-15 -20 -6 -8 0 -20 -24
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+10 +9 +10 +4 +3 +16 +5
QUARTERLY QUESTIONS
2012-----------------2011
Aug May Feb Nov
Imports +5 +14 +7 +5
Selling prices--reported +31 +54 +49 +56
Selling prices--expected +32 +53 +45 +54
Employment--reported -25 +12 -16 -27
Employment--expected -12 +7 -16 -13
Investment intentions -13 -8 -43 -4
Business situation -17# +3 -12 -8
# Lowest since February 2009
The survey was conducted between July 26 and Aug 15 and was based on 76 retailers.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources