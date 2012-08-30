UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Aug 30 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Thursday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
JULY JUNE FORECAST
47,312 44,124(44,192) 47,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (CHANGE IN BLN STG):
JULY JUNE FORECAST Total net lending 0.9 -0.1 (0.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.1* -0.2 (-0.4) 0.3 Consumer credit -0.2 0.1 (0.6) 0.5 - of which credit card -0.1** 0.2 (0.2) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
JULY JUNE M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.5 -1.6 (-1.6)
yr/yr -4.6 -5.2 (-5.2) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 1.0 0.4 (0.5)
yr/yr 3.9*** 3.5 (3.5) * Biggest rise in lending secured on dwellings since January 2012 at 1.130 billion pounds ** Biggest fall in credit card lending since August 2006 at 147 million pounds *** Biggest annual rise in M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies since Q1 2009
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts