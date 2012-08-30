LONDON Aug 30 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Thursday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JULY JUNE FORECAST

47,312 44,124(44,192) 47,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JULY JUNE FORECAST Total net lending 0.9 -0.1 (0.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.1* -0.2 (-0.4) 0.3 Consumer credit -0.2 0.1 (0.6) 0.5 - of which credit card -0.1** 0.2 (0.2) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JULY JUNE M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.5 -1.6 (-1.6)

yr/yr -4.6 -5.2 (-5.2) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 1.0 0.4 (0.5)

yr/yr 3.9*** 3.5 (3.5) * Biggest rise in lending secured on dwellings since January 2012 at 1.130 billion pounds ** Biggest fall in credit card lending since August 2006 at 147 million pounds *** Biggest annual rise in M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies since Q1 2009