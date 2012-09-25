LONDON, Sept 25 Mortgage approvals in Britain were 13 percent lower on the year in August, numbering 30,533, seasonally adjusted data from the British Bankers' Association showed on Tuesday.

Net mortgage lending shrank by 284 million pounds last month.

AUG JULY AUG 2011

Net mortgage lending: -284 +96 +1,333

(change, mln stg)

AUG JULY AUG 2011

Number of loans approved:

House purchase 30,533 28,750 35,211

Remortgaging 17,558 15,895 26,094

Other secured lending 11,540 11,638 16,043

BBA statistics director, David Dooks, said: "People are acting conservatively in this weak economic environment, maintaining debt repayments and building up deposits, particularly in ISAs. Household mortgage approvals are improving slightly but unsecured borrowing continues to be subdued.

"Weak trading conditions persist so companies may well remain reluctant to borrow for investment or expansion in these conditions."