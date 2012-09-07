LONDON, Sept 7 The Office for National Statistics released the following provisional data on British industrial production on Friday. (Percent changes)

MANUFACTURING OUTPUT JULY JUNE (PREV JUNE)

Mth-on-mth change in pct 3.2* -2.9 (-2.9)

Yr-on-yr change -0.5 -3.9 (-4.3)

3-mth/3-mth change 0.2 -0.8 (-0.9)

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

Mth-on-mth change in pct 2.9** -2.4 (-2.5)

Yr-on-yr change -0.8 -3.8 (-4.3)

3-mth/3-mth change UNCH -0.7*** (-0.9)

MINING/QUARRYING INCLUDING OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION

Month-on-month change in pct 4.9 2.8 (2.0)

Yr-on-yr change -2.4 -6.0 (-8.1)

OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION

Month-on-month change in pct 5.7 4.6 (3.6)

Yr-on-yr change -4.3 -7.6 (-10.3)

ELECTRICITY, GAS AND WATER

Month-on-month change in pct -0.2 -5.2 (-4.9)

Yr-on-yr change 0.1 -1.7 (-1.4)

WATER SUPPLY, SEWERAGE

Month-on-month change in pct 1.6 -1.3 (-2.3)

Yr-on-yr change -1.2 -2.5 (-2.5)

* Strongest monthly rise in manufacturing production since July 2002

** Strongest monthly rise in industrial production since Feb 1987

***The ONS said the upward revision in 3mth/3mth production figures have a minimal impact on second quarter GDP