UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 18 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
AUG JULY FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.1 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.5 2.6 2.5
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.1
Yr-on-yr 2.1 2.3
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.1 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.2 3.1
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.1 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.2 3.0
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
AUG YR/YR JULY YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.2 2.2 0.2 2.1
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 0.2 5.8 0.8 5.0
Clothing & footwear 2.8 -0.7 -2.6 0.1
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.1 5.6 0.4 6.1
Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.8 2.3* -1.1 3.5
Health UNCH 2.6** UNCH 3.0
Transport 1.3 1.7 1.0 1.3
Communication 0.1 4.3 0.4 4.4
Recreation & culture -0.2 0.6 0.2 0.4
Education UNCH 5.1 UNCH 5.1
Restaurants & hotels 0.1 3.1 0.2 3.2
Misc. goods & services 0.3 1.6 0.1 1.7
All goods 0.6 1.8 -0.5 1.9
All services 0.4 3.2 0.8 3.4
Fuels and lubricants 2.6 -0.1 -0.9 -2.0
RPI housing component 0.2 2.2 0.5 2.2
* Lowest annual rate of inflation for furniture etc since June 2009
** Lowest annual rate of inflation for health since Sept 2010 when it was also 2.6 percent
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources