LONDON, Sept 21 The Office for National
Statistics released the following data for British public
finances on Friday (billion pounds, deficits unless noted by
minus sign):
AUG APR/AUG APR/AUG
2012 2012 2011
PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTS ON NATIONAL ACCOUNTS BASIS
PS NET BORROWING 12.362* 23.150 35.707
PSNB ex financial sector
intervention 14.410* 31.003 48.446
PS net investment 1.200 -21.782 6.313
PUBLIC SECTOR NET CASH REQ -9.590 -69.553 -17.613
CGNCR on own account 8.582 31.906 47.483
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH RECEIPTS
Revenue and customs 33.982 180.988 181.428
Income tax 11.323 61.713 61.686
Corporation tax 1.206 15.332 17.184
VAT 9.047 43.575 42.596
Total cash receipts 38.292 202.219 202.474
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH OUTLAYS
Interest 0.469 10.469 15.420
Net departmental outlays 46.896 235.967 234.537
Total cash outlays 46.874 234.125 249.957
* Highest PSNB and PSNB ex for the month of August on record
- PSNB ex excluding Royal Mail pension transfer was 59.0 bln
stg for April-August 2012, up 21.8 pct from year-ago period