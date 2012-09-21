LONDON, Sept 21 The Office for National Statistics released the following data for British public finances on Friday (billion pounds, deficits unless noted by minus sign):

AUG APR/AUG APR/AUG

2012 2012 2011 PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTS ON NATIONAL ACCOUNTS BASIS PS NET BORROWING 12.362* 23.150 35.707 PSNB ex financial sector

intervention 14.410* 31.003 48.446 PS net investment 1.200 -21.782 6.313 PUBLIC SECTOR NET CASH REQ -9.590 -69.553 -17.613 CGNCR on own account 8.582 31.906 47.483 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH RECEIPTS Revenue and customs 33.982 180.988 181.428 Income tax 11.323 61.713 61.686 Corporation tax 1.206 15.332 17.184 VAT 9.047 43.575 42.596 Total cash receipts 38.292 202.219 202.474 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH OUTLAYS Interest 0.469 10.469 15.420 Net departmental outlays 46.896 235.967 234.537 Total cash outlays 46.874 234.125 249.957

* Highest PSNB and PSNB ex for the month of August on record

- PSNB ex excluding Royal Mail pension transfer was 59.0 bln stg for April-August 2012, up 21.8 pct from year-ago period