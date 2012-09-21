LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's budget deficit widened to
the biggest on record for any August last month as corporation
tax receipts fell and benefit payments rose, data showed on
Friday, casting further doubt over the government's chances of
meeting its debt reduction goals.
Public sector net borrowing excluding financial sector
interventions -- the government's preferred measure -- rose last
month to 14.410 billion pounds from 14.365 billion in August
2011, the Office for National Statistics said.
That was the highest for any August since records began in
January 1993, but below economists' forecast in a Reuters poll
for 15.0 billion pounds.
It took borrowing in the fiscal year to date to 31.003
billion pounds, down from 48.446 billion in the April-August
period 2011.
However, stripping out the transfer of Royal Mail pension
assets, the deficit stood at 59.0 billion pounds, up 21.8
percent compared to April-August 2011.
The government had originally planned to eliminate the
structural budget deficit by 2015 with a tough programme of
spending cuts and tax rises.
But a weak economy has forced it to extend austerity by
another two years and Prime Minister David Cameron has warned
austerity could last even longer -- until 2020.
And finance minister George Osborne may soon face a tough
choice between imposing more cuts or giving up on his goal of
ensuring that the Britain's debt-to-GDP ratio starts falling by
2015.
At the same time, he is under pressure to loosen the
austerity drive as Britain's economy is struggling to move out
of recession and a meaningful recovery looks elusive.
Friday's data showed that government receipts rose 1.8
percent on the year in August, while current spending grew 2.5
percent.
The ONS said that corporation taxes fell 2.1 percent on the
year in August, while benefit payments rose 4.9 percent.