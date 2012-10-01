LONDON Oct 1 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Monday(previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

AUG JULY FORECAST

47,665 47,556 (47,312) 49,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (CHANGE IN BLN STG):

AUG JULY FORECAST Total net lending -0.4* 0.6 (0.9) n/f Secured on dwellings -0.3** 0.9 (1.1) 0.5 Consumer credit -0.1 -0.2 (-0.2) 0.1 - of which credit card UNCH -0.1 (-0.1) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

AUG JULY M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.2 0.5 (0.5)

yr/yr -4.1 -4.6 (-4.6) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.5 0.9 (1.0)

yr/yr 4.1*** 3.9 (3.9) * Steepest fall in total net lending since July 2010 ** Sharpest fall in mortgage lending since Dec 2010 *** Biggest annual increase in M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies since Q1 2009