PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 19 The Office for National Statistics released the following data for British public finances on Friday (billion pounds, deficits unless noted by minus sign):
SEPT APR/SEPT APR/SEPT
2012 2012 2011 PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTS ON NATIONAL ACCOUNTS BASIS PS NET BORROWING 10.732* 27.134 47.626 PSNB ex financial sector
intervention 12.809* 37.064 62.432 PS net investment 1.630 -20.129 8.664 PUBLIC SECTOR NET CASH REQ -0.623 -74.807 -12.675 CGNCR on own account 22.191 54.066 70.543 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH RECEIPTS Revenue and customs 28.350 209.338 209.989 Income tax 9.384 70.869 70.854 Corporation tax 1.773 17.105 18.945 VAT 5.418 48.993 48.068 Total cash receipts 33.391 235.641 236.684 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH OUTLAYS Interest 9.686 20.155 24.463 Net departmental outlays 45.933 281.900 282.764 Total cash outlays 55.582 289.707 307.227
* Lowest September deficits for PSNB and PSNB-ex since Sept 2008
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.