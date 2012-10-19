LONDON Oct 19 Britain's budget deficit widened less than expected last month, and borrowing in previous months turned out to have been less, reducing the chance finance minister George Osborne will miss his deficit reduction goal for the current tax year.

Public sector net borrowing excluding financial sector interventions - the government's preferred measure - fell last month to 12.809 billion pounds from 13.501 billion in September 2011, the Office for National Statistics said.

This was below economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll for 13.5 billion pounds, as tax receipts kept up with the growth in government spending.

At the time of Osborne's annual budget in March, Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility forecast the budget deficit would fall to 120 billion pounds in the 2012/13 tax year from around 126 billion pounds a year earlier, once the effect of a transfer of Royal Mail pension assets was stripped out.

A failure of tax revenues to grow as forecast against a backdrop of recession had put this forecast under pressure, but Friday's data offered some grounds for optimism.

Borrowing for the first five months of the fiscal year was revised down by 6.7 billion pounds, and combined with September's outturn, the deficit for the tax year to date is just 4.9 billion pounds higher than a year earlier.

This compares to a 12.9 billion pound overshoot estimated in July, stripping out the effect of a transfer of Royal Mail pension assets and the closure of a scheme to aid banks.

Eliminating Britain's structural budget deficit lies at the heart of the political programme of Britain's coalition of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, but an initial aim of achieving this by the next election in 2015 has receded to 2017.

The opposition Labour Party has urged a slower pace of deficit reduction, arguing that Osborne's approach is self-defeating because it acts as a disproportionate drag on growth.

Osborne will announce the OBR's new forecasts on Dec. 5, and the International Monetary Fund and many other economists expect him to miss another goal, that of putting public sector net debt as a share of national income on a downward path by 2015.