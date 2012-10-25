LONDON Oct 25 The Office for National
Statistics issued the following seasonally adjusted, first
estimate data on gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday. All
figures are percentage changes.
Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 FORECAST
GDP AT MARKET PRICES
Pct change q/q 1.0* -0.4 0.6
Pct change y/y UNCH -0.5 -0.5
OVERALL GDP BREAKDOWN:
PRODUCTION INDUSTRIES Q3 qq Q2 qq Q3 yy
Agriculture, hunting, forestry 2.2 -2.6 -5.1
Mining, quarrying inc. oil 2.3 -3.3 -6.6
Manufacturing 1.0 -0.8 -0.8
Electricity, gas, steam, air -2.2 5.1 UNCH
Water supply and sewage 4.1 -3.2 2.2
Total production industries 1.1** -0.7 -1.2
Construction -2.5 -3.0 -10.8
SERVICE INDUSTRIES
Distribution, hotels, catering 1.6 UNCH 1.1
Transport, storage and comms 0.8 -1.3 -0.4
Business services and finance 1.0 UNCH 1.0
Government and other services 1.6 0.3 2.5
Total service industries 1.3*** -0.1 1.3
* Strongest QQ rise in GDP since Q3 2007
** Strongest QQ rise in production since Q2 2010
*** Strongest QQ growth in services since Q3 2007