LONDON Oct 25 Britain left recession in the third
quarter after posting its strongest quarterly GDP growth in five
years, official data showed on Thursday, although temporary
effects may have masked a weaker underlying picture.
The Office for National Statistics said Britain's gross
domestic product rose by 1.0 percent between July and September
after shrinking by 0.4 percent between April and June. On the
year, the economy was flat.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6 percent
quarterly rise in third quarter GDP and a 0.5 percent fall on
the year.
The return to growth after three consecutive quarters of
contraction is welcome news for a coalition government under
pressure to do more to revive the economy and shaken last week
by the resignation of a senior minister.
However, the third quarter reading was boosted by ticket
sales for the London Olympics and a rebound from the previous
three months when an extra public holiday dented output.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King cautioned on Tuesday
that the recovery would remain slow, with threats posed by the
euro zone debt crisis and a cooling of the fast-growing
economies of India, China and Brazil.
Nevertheless, investors scaled back expectations for another
cash boost from the BoE as King said policymakers would think
"long and hard" before extending the currently approved 375
billion pounds of quantitative easing bond purchases.
The ONS said the British economy had grown by 0.3 percent so
far this year.
After falls in unemployment and inflation last week,
ministers will seize on the latest GDP figures as evidence their
economic plans are on track. The opposition Labour Party has
accused the coalition of holding back the recovery by sticking
too tightly to its austerity plans to eliminate the budget
deficit.
Britain has not fully recovered the output lost during the
2008-2009 slump that has left many Britons worse off and the
economy slipped back into recession at the end of last year.
Output in Britain's service sector - which makes up more
than three quarters of GDP - rose by 1.3 percent in the third
quarter after falling 0.1 percent in the second quarter. That
was the strongest quarterly growth since the third quarter of
2007.
Industrial output was 1.1 percent higher, the strongest rise
since the second quarter of 2010. Construction - which accounts
for less than 7 percent of GDP - contracted by 2.5 percent.