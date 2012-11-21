LONDON Nov 21 The Office for National
Statistics released the following data for British public
finances on Wednesday (billion pounds, deficits unless noted by
minus sign):
OCT APR/OCT APR/OCT
2012 2012 2011
PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTS ON NATIONAL ACCOUNTS BASIS
PS NET BORROWING 6.503 33.305 51.368
PSNB ex financial sector
intervention 8.604 45.336 68.292
PS net investment 1.908 -17.526 10.254
PUBLIC SECTOR NET CASH REQ -14.677 -89.346 -28.190
CGNCR on own account 3.013 57.073 68.555
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH RECEIPTS
Revenue and customs 41.071 250.495 252.778
Income tax 10.641 81.509 80.690
Corporation tax 7.803 24.907 27.603
VAT 10.247 59.240 58.627
Total cash receipts 44.883 280.325 282.163
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH OUTLAYS
Interest 0.359 20.516 24.961
Net departmental outlays 47.537 329.230 325.757
Total cash outlays 47.896 337.398 350.718