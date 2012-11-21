LONDON Nov 21 Britain's government borrowed much more than expected in October, official data showed on Wednesday, reducing the chance that the government will meet its 2012/13 deficit reduction goal.

The data are the last figures before finance minister George Osborne presents his twice-yearly fiscal update on Dec. 5, and - after a positive surprise in September - extend the borrowing overshoots seen for most of the tax year.

The Office for National Statistics said the government's preferred measure, public sector net borrowing excluding financial sector interventions, came in at 8.604 billion pounds in October, up from 5.937 billion pounds in October 2011.

This was well above economists' average forecast of 6 billion pounds, and higher even than the most pessimistic estimate in a Reuters poll of 19 analysts.

A near 10 percent fall in corporation tax receipts, in a month when there is usually a heavy inflow, as well as a rise in day-to-day departmental spending, accounted for much of the year-on-year increase.

For the tax year to date, PSNB excluding financial sector interventions and one-off effects from the transfer of Royal Mail pension assets came in at 73.3 billion pounds, 5.0 billion pounds higher than a year before.

Last month, the ONS estimated that borrowing for the first six months of the tax year was around 2.6 billion pounds higher than a year earlier, a much smaller overshoot than seen previously months.

October's rise in the overshoot was down to developments in October rather than significant revisions to previous months.

It makes it less likely that the government's independent budget watchdog will forecast that Osborne is still on track to meet the goal of reducing full-year public sector net borrowing to 120 billion pounds.

Reaching the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast requires Britain's budget deficit to fall by 1.2 percent on the year, but so far this tax year it is 7.4 percent higher than at the same time in 2011.

When it came to power in 2010, the government had originally planned to eliminate the structural budget deficit by 2015 with a tough programme of spending cuts and tax rises.

But a weak economy has forced it to extend austerity by another two years and Prime Minister David Cameron has warned austerity could last even longer -- until 2020.

Osborne may also soon face a tough choice between imposing more cuts or giving up on his goal of ensuring that the Britain's debt-to-GDP ratio starts falling by 2015.

At the same time, he is under pressure to loosen the austerity drive as Britain's underlying economic growth remains weak.

In the last tax year, Britain's budget deficit totalled 8.0 percent of GDP, down from a peak of 11.2 percent just before Britain's coalition of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats came to power in 2010.