LONDON Nov 29 Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+33* +30 +6 -3 +11 +42 +21

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+23 +11 +5 +17 +25 +19 +5

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+16 +4 +2 -11 +5 +23 +7

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-15 -7 -22 -27 -14 -10 -19

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+27 +15 +4 +12 +21 +11 +23

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2012-----------------------------------------

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+25 +27 +15 +6 +3 +32 +25

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+22 +16 +8 +14 +20 +25 +13

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+11 0 -2 -8 -1 +21 +18

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-1 -4 -11 -15 -20 -6 -8

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+13 +9 +7 +10 +9 +10 +4

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

2012--------------------

Nov Aug May Feb

Imports +16** +5 +14 +7

Selling prices--reported +25 +31 +54 +49

Selling prices--expected +24 +32 +53 +45

Employment--reported +7 -25 +12 -16

Employment--expected +9 -12 +7 -16

Investment intentions -12 -13 -8 -43

Business situation +7*** -17 +3 -12

* Highest since June

** Highest since August 2010

*** Highest since November 2010

The survey was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16 and was based on 76 retailers.