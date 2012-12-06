LONDON Dec 6 The Office for National Statistics
issued the following data on Thursday (billion sterling,
previous data in brackets):
OCT SEPT FORECAST
Goods balance -9.539 -8.439 (-8.368) -8.80
- Exports 24.435 24.692 (24.881)
- Imports 33.974 33.131 (33.249)
Non-EU goods balance -4.532 -3.943 (-3.972) -4.20
EU 27 goods balance -5.007 -4.496 (-4.396)
Services balance 5.895 5.946 (5.669)
Total trade balance -3.644 -2.493 (-2.699)
(goods and services)
Goods ex oil, erratics -8.361 -6.686 (-6.593)
GOODS TRADE VOLUME OCT SEPT
(pct changes)
Exports m/m -1.6 1.6 (2.1)
Import m/m 2.3 -2.5 (-2.3)
Exports 3-mth/3-mth -2.0 3.1 (3.3)
Imports 3-mth/3-mth 1.2 -0.1 (-0.2)