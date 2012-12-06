LONDON Dec 6 Britain's goods trade deficit widened
more than expected in October as exports fell and the prices of
goods sold abroad dropped, data showed on Thursday.
The Office for National Statistics said the value of goods
trade deficit grew to 9.539 billion pounds from 8.439 billion
pounds in September - more than even the highest forecast by
economists. They had on average predicted a gap of 8.8 billion
pounds.
The goods trade deficit with non-EU countries widened to
4.532 billion pounds from 3.943 billion pounds in September,
also higher than forecasts for a gap of 4.2 billion pounds.
Taking into account the first 10 months of the year, the
goods deficit has been running at an average of 8.9 billion
pounds a month, compared to 8.4 billion last year, the ONS said.
Exports fell by more than 10 percent over the year to some
EU countries, including Italy and Spain, and by almost a quarter
to Canada. However, they rose by more than 5 percent over the
year to China and the United States.
The latest figures will deal a fresh blow to finance
minister George Osborne, who said on Wednesday that Britain was
set to endure more austerity and would break a central
debt-cutting promise to cope with weaker growth.
Coupled with real-term welfare cuts and an extension to tax
rises and spending cuts, the statement will have done nothing to
improve Prime Minister David Cameron's election chances.
The economy is now seen growing just 1.2 percent next year
and 2.0 percent in 2014, according to figures from the Office
for Budget Responsibility announced by Osborne. That is a sharp
revision from respective 2.0 and 2.7 percent predictions made in
March.
The Bank of England will announce its monthly policy
decision at 1200 GMT and despite the recent spate of gloomy news
none of the 66 policy-watchers polled by Reuters last week
expected any change to the record-low interest rate - or indeed
until early 2014.
No change is seen in the central bank's 375 billion pounds
asset purchase programme either.