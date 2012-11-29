LONDON Nov 29 The Bank of England released the following data for M4 money supply on Thursday (previous data in brackets).

Consumer lending and mortgage approvals data, originally scheduled to be released at 0930 GMT on Nov. 29, was released by the BoE late on Wednesday after it had briefly appeared on the BoE's website earlier that day.

For a TABLE and story about that data, please see and. M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

OCT SEPT M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.2 0.2 (0.2)

yr/yr -3.2* -3.7 (-3.5) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.4 (0.3)

yr/yr 4.1 4.2 (4.2) * Smallest annual fall in aggregate M4 since January 2012