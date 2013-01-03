BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar Jan 3 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that the yen had begun to weaken since the start of the year as concerns over the U.S. budget standoff have eased.
"Excessive yen strength is being corrected after risks related to the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' have subsided around the New Year period," Aso told reporters while on a visit to Myanmar. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.