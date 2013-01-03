NAYPYITAW, Myanmar Jan 3 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that the yen had begun to weaken since the start of the year as concerns over the U.S. budget standoff have eased.

"Excessive yen strength is being corrected after risks related to the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' have subsided around the New Year period," Aso told reporters while on a visit to Myanmar. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)