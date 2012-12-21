PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 21 The Office for National Statistics released the following data for British public finances on Friday (billion pounds, deficits unless noted by minus sign):
NOV APR-NOV APR-NOV F'CAST
2012 2012 2011 PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTS ON NATIONAL ACCOUNTS BASIS PS NET BORROWING 15.328 50.057 65.312 14.2 PSNB ex financial sector
intervention 17.539 64.744 84.412 16.0 PS net investment 1.753 -16.089 12.146 PUBLIC SECTOR NET CASH REQ -6.799 -95.487 -32.462 CGNCR on own account 11.934 69.650 78.765 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH RECEIPTS Revenue and customs 31.900 282.348 285.326 Income tax 8.875 90.679 90.977 Corporation tax 1.302 26.209 28.674 VAT 8.756 67.996 68.091 Total cash receipts 35.722 315.329 318.628 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH OUTLAYS Interest 0.974 21.497 25.899 Net departmental outlays 46.698 375.861 371.494 Total cash outlays 47.656 384.979 397.393
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.