UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 15 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
DEC NOV FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.2 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.7 2.7 2.7
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.1
Yr-on-yr 2.4 2.6
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 UNCH 0.5
Yr-on-yr 3.1 3.0 3.0
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.1 0.5
Yr-on-yr 3.0 2.9 3.0
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
DEC YR/YR NOV YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 1.2 3.8 1.1 3.9
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -1.1 6.0 -0.5 5.7
Clothing & footwear -1.5 0.8 0.6 -0.6
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 2.0 3.9 0.6 2.0
Furniture, hhold equip, main. 1.3 0.9 -0.1 0.6
Health 0.1 2.8 UNCH 2.5
Transport 0.7 1.1 -1.0 2.6
Communication -0.1 2.2 -0.2 3.7
Recreation & culture -0.1 0.7 UNCH 1.0
Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7
Restaurants & hotels UNCH 3.2 0.5 3.3
Misc. goods & services UNCH 2.0 0.4 2.3
All goods 0.4 2.0* 0.3 1.5
All services 0.5 3.6 UNCH 4.2
Fuels and lubricants -1.8 -0.2 -1.8 1.0
RPI housing component 0.2 2.5 -0.3 2.3
* Highest annual rate of all goods inflation since May
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources