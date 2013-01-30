LONDON Jan 30 Loan approvals for house purchase in
Britain rose last month to their highest level since January
2012, and net mortgage lending rose by the biggest amount since
April, Bank of England figures showed on Wednesday.
The data suggests that the central bank's Funding for
Lending Scheme - which went into operation in August - may be
starting to raise the outright amount of money being lent to
home buyers.
The central bank has been hoping that the FLS would boost
the flow of credit to households and businesses and support an
economy now perilously close to a "triple-dip" recession.
Evidence of benefit for businesses in Wednesday's data was
less clear, though one measure of lending to firms posted its
smallest annual percentage fall since November 2011.
The figures showed that mortgage approvals rose to 55,785 in
December from 54,011 in November. This was above analysts'
expectations and the highest figure since January 2012, when the
imminent end of a government incentive for first-time
home-buyers boosted demand.
Net mortgage lending increased by 1.036 billion pounds, the
largest amount since April, and interest rates on new secured
loans to households fell to their lowest since April as well.
Before the 2008 financial crisis, monthly mortgage approvals
ran at around 90,000, but the number of home sales has slumped
since then and the property market has largely ceased to be a
major driver of consumer spending.
Last week similar data from the British Bankers' Association
showed a tick up in mortgage approvals in December, although
they were 4 percent down on the year.
Overall net household lending rose by 1.685 billion pounds
after stagnating the month before. Within that, unsecured
consumer lending rose by 649 million pounds, the biggest rise
since September and a much stronger increase than forecast.
A quarterly BoE survey found that British banks planned to
increase the supply of mortgages in early 2013 after a record
rise in the availability of this type of credit in the three
months to December. The poll also pointed to an improvement in
terms on which loans are extended.
The BoE's preferred gauge of money supply, M4 excluding
intermediate other financial corporations, rose 5.2 percent on
the year, the sharpest rise since the second quarter of 2008..
Britain's economy shrank more than expected at the end of
2012, with a slump in oil production, lower factory output and a
hangover from the London Olympics pushing it to the brink of its
third recession since 2008.