LONDON Feb 26 Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013----------2012-----------------------------

Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6 -3

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+13 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5 +17

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2 -11

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22 -27

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4 +12

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013-----------------2012-------------------------

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15 +6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+11 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8 +14

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-19 +1 0 +11 0 -2 -8

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11 -15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7 +10

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

2013---2012-------------

Feb Nov Aug May

Imports +8 +16 +5 +14

Selling prices--reported +40 +25 +31 +54

Selling prices--expected +33 +24 +32 +53

Employment--reported -7 +7 -25 +12

Employment--expected -1 +9 -12 +7

Investment intentions -7 -12 -13 -8

Business situation +12 +7 -17 +3

The survey was conducted between Jan. 24 and Feb. 13 and was based on 70 retailers.