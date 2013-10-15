LONDON Oct 15 BP Plc, operator of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS), understands that a planned strike at the Grangemouth oil refinery will not shut oil flow through the system, the company said on Tuesday.

The Grangemouth plant in Scotland is already being shut down ahead of the Oct 20. start to the 48-hour strike, called in support of a Unite union representative in a dispute with owner Ineos.

"We understand from Ineos and Unite's press statements that there is an intent to keep the utilities necessary for the continued operation of FPS at this stage but we are awaiting formal confirmation of this," BP said. "Meantime, FPS continues to produce as normal."

The refinery provides steam and power to BP's Kinneil oil processing terminal, where Forties, a North Sea oil grade that helps set global oil prices, comes ashore.