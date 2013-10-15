LONDON Oct 15 BP Plc, operator of the Forties
Pipeline System (FPS), understands that a planned strike at the
Grangemouth oil refinery will not shut oil flow through the
system, the company said on Tuesday.
The Grangemouth plant in Scotland is already being shut down
ahead of the Oct 20. start to the 48-hour strike, called in
support of a Unite union representative in a dispute with owner
Ineos.
"We understand from Ineos and Unite's press statements that
there is an intent to keep the utilities necessary for the
continued operation of FPS at this stage but we are awaiting
formal confirmation of this," BP said. "Meantime, FPS
continues to produce as normal."
The refinery provides steam and power to BP's Kinneil oil
processing terminal, where Forties, a North Sea oil grade that
helps set global oil prices, comes ashore.