LONDON, April 24 The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013-----------------2012-------------------

Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

-1 0 +8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

-1 +2 +13 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-12 -1 -19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-27 -20 -20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+23 +23 +9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013------------------------2012-------------

May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

-6 +15 +9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+5 +6 +11 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-15 +7 -19 +1 0 +11 0 -2

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-11 -1 -5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+10 +14 +6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7

The survey was conducted between March 26 and April 10 and was based on 62 retailers.