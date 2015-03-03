LONDON, March 3 Growth in Britain's construction
industry jumped unexpectedly to a four-month high last month,
adding to evidence Britain's economy started 2015 strongly,
although building firms hired staff at the slowest pace in more
than a year.
The Markit/CIPS UK construction purchasing managers' index
(PMI) rose a full point to 60.1, defying expectations for a
slight fall to 59.0 and reaching its highest level since
October.
Growth picked up across the housing, commercial and civil
engineering sectors.
A similar survey on Monday showed the pace of expansion in
British manufacturing hit a seven-month high in February.
Taken together, the PMI surveys will cheer finance minister
George Osborne, who hopes strong economic growth over the last
18 months will persuade voters to hand his Conservative Party
victory in a national election on May 7.
Survey compiler Markit reported some companies sought to
delay spending decisions ahead of the election, which is shaping
up to be one of the most uncertain in modern British history.
Still, confidence among construction firms about the year
ahead strengthened.
"The latest survey highlights renewed vitality within the UK
construction sector, as output growth picked up further from the
soft patch seen at the end of 2014," said Tim Moore, senior
economist at Markit.
"However, some construction companies noted that the
uncertain general election outcome could prove a temporary bump
in the road for new work."
The survey showed employment growth in construction, which
accounts for just over 6 percent of Britain's economy, fell to
its lowest level since December 2013.
A fall in output in construction was a drag on Britain's
gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter of 2014, but
economists said they expected the weakness in the industry would
prove short-lived.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton)