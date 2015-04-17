UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 (Reuters) -
* Nestle executive says has seen slight easing of trouble w/ stouffers brand in us, sees greater improvement of frozen brands in second half of year
* Nestle executive says now selling premium chocolate brand in spain, in addition to switzerland and france
* Nestle executive says still hopes to complete 8 billion chf share buyback in '15, currently 2.5 billion in to it Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.