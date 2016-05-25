UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Nestle exec sees structural savings of at least 200 basis points by 2019/2020
* Nestle cfo says has identified savings, but declines to say where they will go; guidance unchanged
* Nestle cfo says not sure buying chinese jv partners would lead to big synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources