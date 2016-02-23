LONDON Feb 23 European equity futures fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asia where shares drifted lower after the oil price rally that had boosted global equity markets in the previous session reversed.

Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent amid worries that rising Iranian output would deepen a global crude oversupply, offsetting expectations of a drop in U.S. production that had spurred sharp price gains in the prior session.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by 0.7-0.8 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.7 percent higher in the previous session, but is still down nearly 10 percent since the start of 2016 due to concerns about a global economic slowdown.

COMPANY NEWS

BHP Billiton

Top global miner BHP Billiton slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent on Tuesday, abandoning a long-held policy of steady or higher payouts as it braces for a longer-than-expected commodities downturn.

The end to BHP's so-called progressive dividend policy came as the world's biggest diversified miner slumped to a net loss of $5.67 billion for the six months to Dec. 31, its first loss in more than 16 years.

THALES

Europe's largest defence electronics firm raised its dividend after posting higher-than-expected core profit and record orders in 2015, kicking into a higher gear after years of lacklustre growth.

ORANGE, BOUYGUES

The companies are discussing different deal structures regarding the sale of the construction group's Bouygues Telecom unit to the French telecoms operator, Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said.

ENGIE

GrDF, the distribution unit of French gas company Engie, will raise its prices by 2.76 percent on July 1, below its requested rise of 11.4 percent, the French energy regulator CRE said.

L'OREAL

Some creams, shampoos, after-shaves and toothpastes made by groups such as L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble, may contain potentially harmful substances, according to a study by French consumer protection group UFC-Que Choisir.

FRENCH BANKS

French banks, unlike their European rivals, are vowing to hang on to a broad array of businesses and even grow market share, a strategy backed by long-term investors but penalised by the market.

ECB

The European Central Bank is ready to use additional monetary policy measures if needed, council member Erkki Liikanen said in a TV interview on Monday.

RWE

Several municipal shareholders are considering denying individual board members including CEO Peter Terium their approval at the utility's annual general meeting on April 20, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the municipalities.

THYSSENKRUPP

Moody's on Monday downgraded Thyssenkrupp AG's corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2 and Ba2-PD from Ba1 and Ba1-PD, saying it expected the steelmaker's 2016 profitability would be weaker than expected.

TELEFONICA

CK Hutchison Holdings will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators of the merits of its proposed buy of Telefonica's British mobile unit at a hearing on March 4, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

COVESTRO

The plastics maker reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly core profit, helped by a decline in raw-material prices.

STROEER

The outdoor advertising group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported 2015 operational EBITDA of 208 million euros, above its own forecast.

AIR BERLIN

The airline's largest shareholder Etihad is considering delisting the loss-making carrier although no decision has been taken, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources.

STATOIL

Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on the Norwegian oil major along with those of BP and Total, citing the companies' persistent weak debt coverage measures over the 2015-2017 period. Statoil's long-term rating was cut to A plus from AA minus, and was assigned a stable outlook.

