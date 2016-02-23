LONDON Feb 23 European equity futures fell on
Tuesday, tracking losses in Asia where shares drifted lower
after the oil price rally that had boosted global equity markets
in the previous session reversed.
Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent amid worries that
rising Iranian output would deepen a global crude oversupply,
offsetting expectations of a drop in U.S. production that had
spurred sharp price gains in the prior session.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were
all down by 0.7-0.8 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.7
percent higher in the previous session, but is still down nearly
10 percent since the start of 2016 due to concerns about a
global economic slowdown.
COMPANY NEWS
BHP Billiton
Top global miner BHP Billiton slashed its interim dividend
by 75 percent on Tuesday, abandoning a long-held policy of
steady or higher payouts as it braces for a longer-than-expected
commodities downturn.
The end to BHP's so-called progressive dividend policy came
as the world's biggest diversified miner slumped to a net loss
of $5.67 billion for the six months to Dec. 31, its first loss
in more than 16 years.
THALES
Europe's largest defence electronics firm raised its
dividend after posting higher-than-expected core profit and
record orders in 2015, kicking into a higher gear after years of
lacklustre growth.
ORANGE, BOUYGUES
The companies are discussing different deal structures
regarding the sale of the construction group's Bouygues Telecom
unit to the French telecoms operator, Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard said.
ENGIE
GrDF, the distribution unit of French gas company Engie,
will raise its prices by 2.76 percent on July 1, below its
requested rise of 11.4 percent, the French energy regulator CRE
said.
L'OREAL
Some creams, shampoos, after-shaves and toothpastes made by
groups such as L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble, may contain
potentially harmful substances, according to a study by French
consumer protection group UFC-Que Choisir.
FRENCH BANKS
French banks, unlike their European rivals, are vowing to
hang on to a broad array of businesses and even grow market
share, a strategy backed by long-term investors but penalised by
the market.
ECB
The European Central Bank is ready to use additional
monetary policy measures if needed, council member Erkki
Liikanen said in a TV interview on Monday.
RWE
Several municipal shareholders are considering denying
individual board members including CEO Peter Terium their
approval at the utility's annual general meeting on April 20,
Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the
municipalities.
THYSSENKRUPP
Moody's on Monday downgraded Thyssenkrupp AG's corporate
family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) to
Ba2 and Ba2-PD from Ba1 and Ba1-PD, saying it expected the
steelmaker's 2016 profitability would be weaker than expected.
TELEFONICA
CK Hutchison Holdings will seek to convince EU
antitrust regulators of the merits of its proposed buy of
Telefonica's British mobile unit at a hearing on March 4, three
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
COVESTRO
The plastics maker reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly
core profit, helped by a decline in raw-material prices.
STROEER
The outdoor advertising group affirmed its 2016 guidance as
it reported 2015 operational EBITDA of 208 million euros, above
its own forecast.
AIR BERLIN
The airline's largest shareholder Etihad is considering
delisting the loss-making carrier although no decision has been
taken, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources.
STATOIL
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on the Norwegian oil
major along with those of BP and Total, citing the companies'
persistent weak debt coverage measures over the 2015-2017
period. Statoil's long-term rating was cut to A plus from AA
minus, and was assigned a stable outlook.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)