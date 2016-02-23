LONDON Feb 23 European shares retreated on Tuesday
after strong gains in the previous session, with a reversal in
commodities prices and disappointing updates from companies such
as global diversified miner BHP Billiton putting
pressure on the market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.8
percent in early trading after closing 1.7 percent higher in the
previous session.
BHP Billiton fell 3 percent after slashing its interim
dividend by 75 percent, abandoning a long-held policy of steady
or higher payouts, and reporting a net loss of $5.67 billion for
the six months to Dec. 31, its first loss in more than 16 years.
By contrast, France's Thales rose 5 percent as the
company raised its dividend after posting higher-than-expected
core profit and record orders in 2015, kicking into a higher
gear after years of lacklustre growth.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index fell 0.9
percent, as crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent amid
worries that rising Iranian output would deepen a global crude
oversupply, offsetting expectations of a drop in U.S.
production.
The European mining index also fell by around 2
percent, hit by the fall at BHP Billiton and by weaker metals
prices.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)