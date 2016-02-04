Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* Shell ceo van beurden says oil market expected to balance later this year, maybe early 2017

* Shell ceo van beurden says oil fundamentals point to higher future oil prices

* Shell Cfo Henry Says 2015 Financial Breakeven point was at just under $60/bl

* Shell ceo van beurden we are at or near bottom of oil price cycle

* Shell ceo van beurden says central north sea business making money at the moment (London Equities Newsroom)