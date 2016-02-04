Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 4 (Reuters) -
* Shell ceo van beurden says oil market expected to balance later this year, maybe early 2017
* Shell ceo van beurden says oil fundamentals point to higher future oil prices
* Shell Cfo Henry Says 2015 Financial Breakeven point was at just under $60/bl
* Shell ceo van beurden we are at or near bottom of oil price cycle
* Shell ceo van beurden says central north sea business making money at the moment (London Equities Newsroom)
* Australian government confirms 'national interest' test (Adds investor quotes, bullet points, share price)