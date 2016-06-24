UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Jaguar land rover says "we remain committed to all our manufacturing sites and investment decisions" in uk following brexit vote
* Jaguar land rover says "we remain absolutely committed to our customers in the eu"
* Jlr says to work hard w/ all parties to ensure that importance of uk auto industry is understood during talks w/ eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources