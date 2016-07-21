July 21 Unilever Executive Says Net Revenue Management Initiative Should Cover 50 Pct Of Turnover By Year

* Unilever executive says consumer demand is down in developed markets, likely to deteriorate further due to uncertainty

* Unilever executive says zbb and organizational changes to save at least 1 billion euros by 2018

* Year turnover, little less on eps, at current rates

* Unilever exec says to look at price increases in uk given weak sterling

* Unilever exec saysconsumer demand in brazil has dropped off, says market is worse than people think, and getting worse

* Single-Digit declines in consumer demand in 2nd half

* End, up from 1/3 now

* Based budgeting

* quarter pricing growth helped by less deflation in europe

* Unilever exec sees 2nd half sales growth below that of 1st half, w/ latin america markets worsening, and higher restructuring costs

* Unilever exec saysdollar shave club to add knowledge that can be rolled out into other businesses

* Unilever exec saysspreads businessis showing signs of improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Martinne Geller)