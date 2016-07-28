July 28 (Reuters) -

* Diageo CFO says it's important for company that UK continues to benefit from open access to EU

* Diageo CFO says too early to say if Brexit has impacted business or consumer demand for alcoholic drinks

* Diageo CFO says no news regarding relationship w/ former chairman of United Spirits, Vijay Mallya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Martinne Geller)