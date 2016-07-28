UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
July 28 (Reuters) -
* Diageo CFO says it's important for company that UK continues to benefit from open access to EU
* Diageo CFO says too early to say if Brexit has impacted business or consumer demand for alcoholic drinks
* Diageo CFO says no news regarding relationship w/ former chairman of United Spirits, Vijay Mallya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)