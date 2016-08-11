Aug 11 Coca-Cola HBC:

* CEO says expects volume to improve in 2h, helped by one additional selling day and new marketing plans

* CEO says Nigeria sales should still grow mid-to-high single-digit rate this year, as conditions normalise following naira devaluataion

* Says to spend 48 million euros this year in restructuring, up from prior target of 35 million euros

* Says pulling spending in Russia, Nigeria forward to '16 instead of '17